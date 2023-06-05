Driver, 70, dies after two-car collision
A 70-year-old car driver has died after after a collision with another car in north Devon, police said.
Officers, who were called to the B3230 at Muddiford near Barnstaple at about 15:40 BST on Sunday, said the woman died at the scene.
A 37-year-old Barnstaple man, who was arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving, remains in custody.
Devon and Cornwall Police said relatives of the decased woman were being traced.
The road was closed in both directions for investigations by police who are appealing for witnesses.
