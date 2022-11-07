Attack leaves man with fractured face
Witnesses are being sought after a man suffered multiple facial fractures when he was assaulted in a Nottinghamshire town.
Police said the victim was found unconscious outside the Rewind pub in Carlton Road, Worksop, at about 00:30 BST on 17 July.
He is still being treated for his injuries and may require surgery, the force said.
One man has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm and released on conditional bail.
Anyone who witnessed the assault or has relevant video footage has been asked to contact Nottinghamshire Police.
Det Con India Woodrow said: “This assault left the victim not only with fractures to his face but also damage to his eye.
"He required urgent medical attention and will possibly need surgery to help repair the damage caused."