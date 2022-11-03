G﻿lencoe Folk Museum has secured planning permission for a £2m revamp.

F﻿ounded in the 1960s, the museum's collection includes Jacobite relics and memorabilia from the two world wars.

I﻿t occupies two former derelict cottages dating back to the 1700s, and moved to the site in 1971 after its collection grew too big for its original premises.

T﻿he cottages had been scheduled for demolition, but a local resident saved the properties by standing in front of bulldozers brought in to tear them down.

T﻿he revamp, approved by Highland Council, includes an extension which will have a climate-controlled exhibition gallery, as well as a gift shop and the museum's first toilets.

Building work is expected to start in late 2023 with the redeveloped museum reopening in 2024.

Morag Watt, museum trustee and daughter of one of the founders, said: “We are over the moon at this fantastic news and want to thank everyone for all their hard work in getting us to this stage.

"There are still challenges ahead but the community support for this project has been invaluable."