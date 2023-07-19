A Suffolk Libraries spokesperson said: "Unfortunately we have experienced some serious incidents of anti-social behaviour at Newmarket Library in recent weeks.

"We take anti-social behaviour very seriously in our libraries and these incidents have been reported to the police.

"The issue appears to be caused by a small group of individuals who are not representative of the majority of young people who visit the library and enjoy our facilities and activities.

"The police have been very supportive and are working with us to help us tackle the issue."

Bill Butcher, a police community support officer, said: "This type of behaviour is unacceptable and unfair to both staff and other users of the service and the people doing this are certainly not representative of young people in the town.

"With the summer holidays almost here, we hope parents will work with officers to prevent this type of behaviour recurring."

Suffolk policer has urged anybody with information about the incidents to come forward.