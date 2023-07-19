Boys held after knife brandished in robbery attempt
- Published
Two boys, aged 12 and 16, have been arrested after a teenager was threatened with a knife during an attempted robbery in Leicester.
Police said a 16-year-old boy was approached by four youths in Beaumont Park in Beaumont Leys at about 17:00 BST on Tuesday.
He was punched in the face before his pockets were searched. One of the group then produced a knife before running away when the victim shouted to alert a woman nearby, the force added.
The pair remain in custody after being questioned on suspicion of attempted robbery.
The force said it would like to speak to witnesses, particularly the woman who was standing nearby.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, external, on Twitter, external, or on Instagram, external. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk, external