A pet skunk has gone missing from a village in Devon.
The two-year-old male skunk, called Barney, is believed to have escaped his enclosure on Sunday.
His owner, Michele Cooper, said the family had moved to Devon from Hertfordshire two weeks before he disappeared.
"We've moved his enclosure but he was that unsettled he found a way out, he’s never escaped before, it's obviously very sad," she said.
Ms Cooper said the skunk was very friendly and had not bitten or sprayed anyone before.
"He actually disappeared 10 days ago and the neighbour found him the following day trying to get into our car.
"We went and collected him but this time he’s been gone about six days.
"We are getting regular reports of him - last night was the first time without a report.
"He is definitely going towards humans and light and barns and things, he is very friendly."
Ms Cooper has taken to social media to appeal to anyone who sees Barney.
She added: "Preferably go over to him and pick him up he will stamp his feet but he's never sprayed or bitten anybody."
What are skunks?
A skunk is a small black and white mammal that releases a unpleasant smelling liquid if it feels threatened.
Skunks, which are non-native to the UK, can grow to the size of a small cat.
Some are kept as pets in the UK, with private breeders dotted around the country.
