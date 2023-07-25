Thames Water has been ordered to take action over smells from a large sewage tank in Surrey.

Neighbours of the site in Riverside Way, Camberley, have complained for weeks about "cess-pit" smells from its treatment works.

Surrey Heath Borough Council’s environmental health team has written to the company to require "all reasonably practicable action to mitigate the foul smells".

Thames Water has apologised, stating a “deep clean” had been delayed by risk assessments, but said an odour control system had been installed.