Stornoway Port Authority has awarded a contract worth £49m for the construction of its new multi-purpose deep water terminal.
Building and civil engineering firm McLaughlin and Harvey, which has its headquarters in Mallusk, near Belfast, is expected to complete its work on the Isle of Lewis before the end of next year.
The deep water port will be able to accommodate cruise ships of up to 360m (1,181ft) in length and large cargo ships.
It will have a freight ferry berth, space for the loading and unloading of components for renewable energy projects, such as wind farms, and land which could be developed for use in decommissioning offshore structures.
The port authority said the terminal would also increase the capabilities and flexibility of the Arnish fabrication yard near Stornoway.
The Scottish government, Scottish Futures Trust, Highlands and Islands Enterprise, Western Isles local authority Comhairle Nan Eilean Siar, the Stornoway Trust and Crown Estate Scotland have been helping the project.
Test holes for the new port were drilled about four years years ago and the port authority sought designs for the facility in 2018.
Last year, the port authority said pieces from a wrecked steamship were to be removed as part of work to build a new terminal.
The cargo ship SS Alabama sank after its crew sought shelter from a storm in Stornoway, Lewis, in 1904.
The ship was on a passage from Copenhagen to Baltimore.
It sank at Seid Rocks possibly, according to Historic Environment Scotland records, following a fire on board.