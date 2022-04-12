Stornoway Port Authority has awarded a contract worth £49m for the construction of its new multi-purpose deep water terminal.

Building and civil engineering firm McLaughlin and Harvey, which has its headquarters in Mallusk, near Belfast, is expected to complete its work on the Isle of Lewis before the end of next year.

The deep water port will be able to accommodate cruise ships of up to 360m (1,181ft) in length and large cargo ships.

It will have a freight ferry berth, space for the loading and unloading of components for renewable energy projects, such as wind farms, and land which could be developed for use in decommissioning offshore structures.

The port authority said the terminal would also increase the capabilities and flexibility of the Arnish fabrication yard near Stornoway.

The Scottish government, Scottish Futures Trust, Highlands and Islands Enterprise, Western Isles local authority Comhairle Nan Eilean Siar, the Stornoway Trust and Crown Estate Scotland have been helping the project.