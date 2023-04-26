Mr Whippy caught speeding by police cameras

A speeding ice cream van was spotted by police cone-stables driving at more than 60mph (96km/h) in a 40mph zone.

Mr Whippy became Mr Speedy along the A6 Broad Street in Salford when he was spotted by Greater Manchester Police's traffic unit.

The infringement was captured by CCTV on Friday as the van drove over Bank Lane Bridge.

A police spokesman said the driver had been issued with a notice of intended prosecution.