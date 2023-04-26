Mr Whippy caught speeding by police cameras
- Published
A speeding ice cream van was spotted by police cone-stables driving at more than 60mph (96km/h) in a 40mph zone.
Mr Whippy became Mr Speedy along the A6 Broad Street in Salford when he was spotted by Greater Manchester Police's traffic unit.
The infringement was captured by CCTV on Friday as the van drove over Bank Lane Bridge.
A police spokesman said the driver had been issued with a notice of intended prosecution.
Allow Twitter content?
This article contains content provided by Twitter. We ask for your permission before anything is loaded, as they may be using cookies and other technologies. You may want to read Twitter’s cookie policy, external and privacy policy, external before accepting. To view this content choose ‘accept and continue’.
The incident was tweeted by officers who said the van was caught on a "Friday not a Sundae", adding they could not "cone-done" the behaviour.
People responded in kind, with one Twitter user asking: "Was it being driven with flake number plates?"
Others recalled the gag on the Morecambe and Wise show in the 1970s in which comedian Eric Morecambe hears a police siren and quips: "He'll never sell ice creams going that fast."
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, external, external Twitter, external , external and Instagram, external?, external You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk