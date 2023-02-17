Migrant solidarity march to take place in Dublin
- Published
A rally in support of migration, under the name Ireland for All, is due to take place in Dublin on Saturday.
Participants are expected to march to the city's Custom House in solidarity with refugees following a string of far-right demonstrations.
The coalition is supported by political parties, trade unions and community groups from across Ireland.
Musicians including Christy Moore and Maverick Sabre are scheduled to perform.
Please consider supporting this ... Hope to see ye there. Christy #IrelandForAll pic.twitter.com/UrZTFfkrDU— Christy Moore (@christymoore45) February 9, 2023
The event is due to begin at 13.30 local time in Parnell Square where speakers including Newry-born Fr Peter McVerry, who works with homeless people in Dublin, and former MP and civil rights activist Bernadette McAliskey, will address the crowd.
Organisers told a press conference on Friday that they "will have a day of a different narrative" to celebrate the diversity of Ireland amid rising xenophobia.
Ireland for All is also campaigning for accessible housing, healthcare and services for migrants and says it is supported by more than 200 organisations including political parties and the Irish Congress of Trade Unions.
Coaches from Belfast, Londonderry, Donegal and Sligo will be among those transporting participants to the event.