Theatre closes over dangerous concrete fears
A theatre in Surrey has closed due to fears over dangerous concrete.
An inspection and survey will be carried out at the Harlequin Theatre in Redhill after the potential discovery of reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (Raac) on Tuesday.
A Harlequin Theatre and Cinema spokesperson said the closure was a “precaution”.
Reigate and Banstead Borough Council said: “We hope you understand that safety must be our number one priority.”
All performances due to take place in the coming week have been postponed.
"We’ve taken immediate steps to start a thorough inspection and survey of the building and the Harlequin will remain closed while this takes place,” a spokesperson for the venue said.
"Ticket holders for performances this week will be contacted directly regarding their tickets. Please don’t call us in the meantime.
"We know this is disappointing for our many visitors.”
The venue's main auditorium has retractable tiered seating for an audience of 494, space for a 30-piece orchestra and 40 artists backstage.
