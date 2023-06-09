Three taken to hospital after being hit by car
Three people were taken to hospital after being struck by a car in Derby.
Derbyshire Police said officers were called to reports of a car hitting three pedestrians in Agard Street at about 19:40 BST on Wednesday.
A woman and two men were taken to hospital for assessment and treatment.
The driver of the car, a Nissan Qashqai, was not injured and spoke to police at the scene.
Agard Street was closed between Bridge Street and Ford Street while emergency services investigated and later reopened.
The force said no arrests had yet been made and inquiries were ongoing.
