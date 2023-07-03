A Guernsey cannabis company says users of medicinal cannabis need a safe space to take the drug.

Paul Smith, the founder of House of Green, said the company was in early talks with the States of Guernsey on the idea of opening a cannabis club.

He said any club in Guernsey would be a place for people prescribed the drug to meet, and cannabis would not be sold on the premises.

Deputy Rob Prow, president of the Home Affairs Committee, said the proposal needed to be "considered extremely carefully".