Police have appealed for information after a fire broke out at a village hall in Derbyshire.

Emergency services were called to Market Street in South Normanton just after 22:10 BST on Thursday following a report a bench was alight.

Derbyshire Police said the fire then spread to some nearby tarpaulin, causing significant damage.

The force has urged anyone who saw anything suspicious between 22:00 BST and midnight, or has CCTV or dashcam footage, to come forward.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, external, on Twitter, external, or on Instagram, external. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk, external