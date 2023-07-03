Fire at village hall prompts police appeal

Damage to tarpaulin following a fire at a village hall in South Normanton, DerbyshireDerbyshire Police

Police said the fire caused significant damage to nearby tarpaulin

Police have appealed for information after a fire broke out at a village hall in Derbyshire.

Emergency services were called to Market Street in South Normanton just after 22:10 BST on Thursday following a report a bench was alight.

Derbyshire Police said the fire then spread to some nearby tarpaulin, causing significant damage.

The force has urged anyone who saw anything suspicious between 22:00 BST and midnight, or has CCTV or dashcam footage, to come forward.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

Related internet links