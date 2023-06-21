Dates have been set by Plymouth City Council for two by-elections in the city.

The Plymstock Dunstone and St Peter and the Waterfront wards will be up for election on 27 July.

The vacancies follow the resignation of long-serving Labour councillor Susan McDonald in St Peter and the Waterfront, and the recent death of former Lord Mayor Vivien Pengelly in Plymstock.

Nomination papers for would-be candidates must be handed in by 16:00 BST on 30 June.