At a glance

Dates have been set by Plymouth City Council for two by-elections in the city.

The Plymstock Dunstone and St Peter and the Waterfront wards will be up for election on 27 July.

The vacancies follow the resignation of long-serving Labour councillor Susan McDonald in St Peter and the Waterfront, and the recent death of former Lord Mayor Vivien Pengelly in Plymstock.

Nomination papers for would-be candidates must be handed in by 16:00 BST on 30 June.

Applications to register to vote must reach the city’s electoral registration officer by 00:00 BST on 11 July.

Applications, amendments or cancellations of postal votes and amendments or cancellations of proxy votes must be in by 17:00 on 12 July.

The deadline for new applications to vote by proxy and applications for a voter authority certificate is 17:00 on 19 July.

An elector can apply to the electoral registration officer to appoint an emergency proxy from 17:00 on Wednesday 19 July until 17:00 on Thursday 27 July.

A full list of candidates in both wards will be published after nominations close.

