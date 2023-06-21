Two by-elections to go ahead next month
At a glance
Two by-elections are set to go ahead on 27 July in Plymouth
The two seats up for re-election are Plymstock Dunstone and St Peter and the Waterfront
It comes following the resignation of a long-serving Labour councillor Susan McDonald and the recent death of former Lord Mayor Vivien Pengelly
- Published
Dates have been set by Plymouth City Council for two by-elections in the city.
The Plymstock Dunstone and St Peter and the Waterfront wards will be up for election on 27 July.
The vacancies follow the resignation of long-serving Labour councillor Susan McDonald in St Peter and the Waterfront, and the recent death of former Lord Mayor Vivien Pengelly in Plymstock.
Nomination papers for would-be candidates must be handed in by 16:00 BST on 30 June.
Applications to register to vote must reach the city’s electoral registration officer by 00:00 BST on 11 July.
Applications, amendments or cancellations of postal votes and amendments or cancellations of proxy votes must be in by 17:00 on 12 July.
The deadline for new applications to vote by proxy and applications for a voter authority certificate is 17:00 on 19 July.
An elector can apply to the electoral registration officer to appoint an emergency proxy from 17:00 on Wednesday 19 July until 17:00 on Thursday 27 July.
A full list of candidates in both wards will be published after nominations close.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, external, Facebook, external and Instagram, external. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk, external.