The Isle of Man has made an official bid to host the Island Games in 2029.

If accepted, it would be the third time the island has staged the games after launching the sporting event in 1985, and playing host again in 2001.

The event, which sees thousands of athletes compete in cycling, swimming, table tennis and many other sports is currently being held in Guernsey.

Minister for sport Julie Edge said she hoped to "bring the Games home to the people of the island" in six years' time.