A total of 56 respondents spent an average of £15,011 on IVF, and an average of £2,678 towards travel and accommodation costs.

It found 64% of people had taken on debt to pay for the treatment.

Ms Fosse said: “Travel for IVF, due to the nature of the treatment, can only be booked last minute and as a result is often a very expensive and added stress to an already stressful experience.

"We are so pleased that, with the generous support of the Jersey Community Foundation, we are now able to play a small part in helping with the financial struggle too.”

Tiny Seeds said the funds would only last about six months.

The JCF said it was happy to provide funds as with "no current provisions for IVF in Jersey, those seeking treatment need to travel off-island incurring further expense, time and stress".