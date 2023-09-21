But RCHT chief executive Steve Williamson, said the move was legal and necessary because of pressure on wards.

He said each area must pass assessments for fire safety, health and safety and infection control.

He said: "We would absolutely close every one of those temporary escalation spaces immediately when we are able to do that.

"The operational reality is, if we look at the end of last week, Royal Cornwall Hospital had about 140 of its inpatient beds occupied by patients who have finished their acute hospital stay and are waiting to go elsewhere. That is a little bit more than 20% of our bed capacity.

"It is temporary until, with our partners across the health and care system, we can reduce that pressure on hospital beds for patients who have finished their hospital stay.

"The only reason those temporary beds are open is because so many of our acute hospital beds are occupied by [those] patients."