There are currently more than 51,000 asylum seekers in hotels costing the UK taxpayer £6m a day.

The Home Office says it's "committed to making every effort to reduce hotel use and limit the burden on the taxpayer.”

People are using social media to express concerns that they may miss out on local housing and that the asylum seekers will affect NHS waiting times.

The families are being given health checks by doctors from the town's Ryeland Street surgery.

Dr Judith Johnson says they receive funding from the NHS for carrying out the checks and any impact on local appointments is being minimised.

"Anybody moving into the practice area can register with the practice and we endeavour to provide the same high standard of medical care to all our patients."