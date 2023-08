Cannabis worth an estimated €2m (£1.7m) has been seized at Dublin Port.

It was discovered on Friday when revenue officers searched an Irish-registered freight unit that came off a ferry from Cherbourg, France.

About 100kg of the drug was found with the assistance of a mobile x-ray and a drug detector dog.

A man in his 60s was arrested by gardaí (Irish police) and is being questioned at a station in Dublin.