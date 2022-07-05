About 50 people gathered in a Devon seaside town to show solidarity with women in the United States following the Supreme Court ruling to end the right to an abortion.

The campaigners in Teignmouth said they feared the decision to overturn the Roe v Wade case in 1973 will have a knock on effect both in the UK and around the world.

In response to similar concerns following the US ruling, Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab said there was not a "strong case for changing" the right to abortions in the UK.

Speeches were given on the issue and people held up placards.

Vigil organiser Peta Howell said: "I was really angry about the ruling over Roe and Wade in America and the implications that has on the health of women...

"But also it reflects what's going on around the world... It's a worldwide problem," she said.