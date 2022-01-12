A new species of soft coral has been discovered at a depth of 2,000m (6,562ft) in the North Atlantic off the west of Scotland.

Specimens of the coral, of a variety known as a sea pen, were recovered by Scottish government scientists from a marine protected area in the Rockall Trough.

Working in collaboration with coral expert Dr Pablo Lopez-Gonzalez, of the University of Seville, it has been identified as a new species.

Environment Minister Mairi McAllan described it as an "important and exciting discovery".

It has been formally named Pseudumbellula scotiae.

The first part of the name given to the new species has been chosen due to its overall physical similarity to Umbellula sea pens.

The second part honours the contributions to science and conservation in deep waters made by the Scottish government's marine research Vessel Scotia, which was used to gather the specimens.

The scientists were from the Scottish government directorate Marine Scotland.