Plans to revamp the site of one of Leeds' most famous buildings have been approved in principle by the council.

The former Westgate site of Leeds International Pool is to be turned into a 33-storey residential tower, a hotel, offices and student accommodation.

Although designed to host international swimming competitions, the 50-metre pool was just centimetres short of Olympic length regulations, meaning major events could not be held there.

The £270m restoration of the site, following the demolition of the building in 2009, has been approved by Leeds City Council .

The plans have been described as "strong", "attractive" and "well-designed" by councillors during a meeting to approve the scheme.

Some concerns were raised about public safety within the finished site, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.