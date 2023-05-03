A teenage girl who was killed when she was hit by a car had her life's plans "cruelly taken away," her family have said.

Keely Morgan, 15, died after being hit by a car on Heol Trelai, Caerau, Cardiff at about 21:30 BST on Monday.

A 40-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

Her parents said Keely had a "beautiful smile" that lit up the room, while her teachers described her as an "exceptional student" who loved school.