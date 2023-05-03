In a statement, mum Sian Morgan and stepdad Liam Coulthard said: “As a family we are just devastated at the sudden loss of Keely. Our hearts are broken.

“She was sensible, kind and not one person ever had a bad word to say about her.

“In such a short time in this world, she had touched so many people and she had so many plans that have now been so cruelly taken away.”

The family added that they were “overwhelmed” by the love and support shown to them, and were grateful to those who tried to help at the scene.

Martin Hulland, head teacher at Cardiff West Community High School where Keely was a pupil, said everyone was “absolutely devastated”.

He added: "Keely was an exceptional student who loved school. She was a good friend to many students and had a real passion for drama.

“We will all miss her terribly.”

South Wales Police said inquiries into the circumstances of the teenager's death were continuing.