A man in his 30s has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman's body was discovered in County Sligo.

She was named locally as Angela Canavan, who was in her 50s.

Her body was found at her home in St John's Terrace, Sligo town at about 20:30 local time on Monday 1 May, according to RTÉ., external

A post-mortem examination was conducted, but gardaí (Irish police) said the results were not being disclosed due to operational reasons.

The man was arrested on Sunday morning and is currently being held at a station in the north west region.

Gardaí have appealed for anyone with information to contact them.