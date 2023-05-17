A town crier who has won multiple national awards has been elected mayor.

Dorchester town crier and town councillor Alistair Chisholm takes over from Janet Hewitt.

Mr Chisholm is known in west Dorset and across the country for winning the national town crier championships multiple times.

"I may, on occasions, have some difficulty choosing which hat to wear – the mayor’s bicorn or the crier’s tricorn," he joked.