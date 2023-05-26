A drunken driver who reached 109mph during a police pursuit has been jailed for 10 months and banned from driving for three years.

Tinashi Wilson, 26, from Cockermouth, was in a silver Peugeot with false number plates when he was spotted by police, Carlisle Crown Court heard.

He initially stopped when flagged down by officers in Workington at about 02:00 BST on 30 April but then sped off.

Recorder Julian Shaw said it was an "extremely bad" case of dangerous driving.