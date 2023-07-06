Few bands could credit dog-sitting adventures across the US in helping to shape their sound and look.

Scottish electronica act The Dazed Digital Age are preparing for their fourth appearance at the Belladrum music festival later this month, having just released their third single - Symon.

Some of the work on the song - and ideas for its music video shot around Loch Ness - came about while frontman Gordon McKerrow was on a three-month trip in the US with his partner Chloe Macphail Ward last year.

They travelled east to west from New England to Philadelphia, Pittsburgh and through Utah, Arizona and California through an arrangement which offers visitors the chance to stay in people's homes while looking after their pets.

"In Brooklyn, New York City, we looked after a great dog called Kenzo, and in the suburbs of Chicago two red setters," said Gordon, who with Chloe has a Boston terrier called Monty.