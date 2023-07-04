Three red kites have been found shot dead on the North York Moors in recent weeks in incidents which police believe could be linked.

One of the birds of prey was found by a farmer near Westerdale on Monday 26 June, having suffered gunshot wounds.

It was taken to a vet but did not survive.

North Yorkshire Police said a red kite was also shot in the area on 13 June, and another was found by walkers on 23 June.