Crews fight fire at arson-hit former power station
A fire has been burning at a former power station intermittently for days
The fire service says it is using "defensive" tactics to keep crews away from the seat of the blaze
The gas-fired station stopped producing electricity three years ago
Firefighters are battling a smouldering blaze at a former power station which has been burning on and off for days.
About 30 firefighters were called to the blaze overnight at Baglan Energy Park in Neath Port Talbot.
Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service has said previously that there have been several arson attacks at the site.
It has been using what it called "defensive" firefighting tactics to keep crews away from the seat of the fire, which is thought to have started in a deactivated generator.
Two main water jets and a portable pump are being used to douse the site, which is described as large and sprawling.
In May, the fire service warned about the "the dangers of arson and trespassing on derelict and unsafe buildings" after several incidents at the power station.
The fire service said at the time: "Not only are those who set deliberate fires endangering themselves, they also endanger the lives of firefighters, especially at large, complex and dangerous sites."
It added that "as well as the usual dangers involved in fighting fires... crews have also had to be aware of other hazards such as large quantities of chemicals, hanging electrical cables, structurally unsafe areas and more".
It said there was also evidence of cable theft and trespassers on the site.
The gas-fired power station stopped producing electricity in July 2020.
The Welsh government was later involved in a legal battle over the power supply to neighbouring businesses.