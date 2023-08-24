Students across the South East have been receiving their GCSE results.

Results across England, Northern Ireland and Wales have fallen for a second year running in an effort to return grades to pre-pandemic levels.

In England, GCSEs are now graded using a numerical system, from 9-1 rather than A-E, with students needing a 4 for a "standard pass" and 5 for a "strong pass".

Medway Council's education spokesman said the disruption caused by Covid "could not be underestimated".