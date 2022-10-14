T﻿hree charities working to help people during the cost of living crisis are set to benefit from a £750,00 grant.

The money will go to charities in Coventry, as part of the City of Culture legacy.

The first to benefit will be Cosy Creative Sessions which provides a space for people to take part in craft activities.

The money was awarded by the Spirit of 2012, a legacy fund from the London Olympics.

The City of Culture Trust said it would work with the Central England Law Centre, Coventry Refugee and Migrant Centre and Grapevine.

I﻿t aims to engage over 1,000 people allowing them access to information about legal rights as well as clothes, food and support.

Trust chief executive Martin Sutherland said the grant would enable them to support the continued work of "three exceptional partners."

A﻿ £1m loan to the trust from Coventry City Council was recently approved to address the trust's "short-term cash flow pressures."

Without the loan the council said there was a "potential risk of the legacy activity of the trust being curtailed ahead of schedule".