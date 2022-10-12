A﻿ third man who was arrested in connection with the murder of Thomas Dooley at a funeral in Tralee on 5 October has been released without charge.

Mr Dooley, a father-of-seven of Hazelwood Drive, Ballyspillane, Killarney, died after he was attacked at the funeral at Rath Cemetery.

T﻿he man aged in his 40s was arrested by Gardaí (Irish police) on Monday.

M﻿r Dooley's brother Patrick Dooley, of 33 Arbutus Grove, Killarney, appeared in court on Thursday charged with his murder.

O﻿n Saturday Mr Dooley's cousin, Thomas Dooley, 41, with an address at Bay 10, Halting Site, on the Carrigrohane road in Cork, was also charged with his murder.

Gardaí said investigations are still ongoing.