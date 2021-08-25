Brixham Harbour litter project to raise awareness of marine pollution
- Published
A group which is installing a boom made of marine litter at a harbour in Devon hopes the structure will make people more aware of the impact they are having on the environment.
It is hoped the boom in Brixham Harbour will stop floating plastic from reaching the inner seawall and getting trapped in the rocks.
It will be made out of previously recovered waste such as buoys and containers and will be anchored by specially made reef cubes, which will provide a new habitat for marine creatures.
Gary Joliffe, the director of Till the Coast is Clear, which is leading on the project, said: "It's about working with the community and ... getting everyone to work together to get to a point where litter is a rarity in the oceans, the seas and in our harbours, which we are a long way from at the moment."
The project will also involve a whale sculpture being installed on a pontoon in the harbour, which will double as a receptacle for the rubbish collected from the litter boom, to illustrate the scale of the problem and also the origin of some of the items.
"We are hoping people will say 'we need to tidy up our act'," said Mr Joliffe.
The project is funded by restaurant chain Rockfish.
Till the Coast is Clear is a community interest company which launched in 2017.
Since then, it has removed more than 12 tons of plastic and other waste from the South Devon coast using a recyclable boat and fleet of kayaks made from fishing nets.
Mr Joliffe said: "We specialise in getting to areas that are pretty hard to reach, so coves, underlying cliffs and that sort of area."
Volunteer Rob Harris said: There is quite a lot [of litter] and my kids swim in the sea, they play on the beaches and if you think they are swimming around with all that in the sea ... it's quite depressing really."
The whale and litter boom are expected to be installed in September.