Public urged to search sheds for missing woman
People are being urged to check sheds and outbuildings for a missing woman.
Elaine Tonge, 69, was last seen at about 08:00 BST on Tuesday in the Swaledale Avenue area of Congleton, Cheshire, police said.
She has dementia and can become confused, the force added.
"There are several officers out searching for Elaine and we are increasingly concerned for her welfare," Sgt Dan Clarke said.
"She is an avid walker and may have travelled a fair distance away from where she was last seen."
Ms Tonge is short, with dark, greying hair and was last seen wearing a blue, hooded-fleece top with blue jeans and a black, leather rucksack-style handbag.
Residents in or around the Swaledale Avenue area on Tuesday morning with CCTV or dashcam footage have been urged to get in touch with the force.
