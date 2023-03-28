People are being urged to check sheds and outbuildings for a missing woman.

Elaine Tonge, 69, was last seen at about 08:00 BST on Tuesday in the Swaledale Avenue area of Congleton, Cheshire, police said.

She has dementia and can become confused, the force added.

"There are several officers out searching for Elaine and we are increasingly concerned for her welfare," Sgt Dan Clarke said.