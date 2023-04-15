Irish customs officers have seized cocaine worth €3.85m (£3.44m) at Ringaskiddy Port in County Cork.

Some 55kg of the drug was found on Friday, hidden inside the refrigeration unit of a shipping container that had been sent from Ecuador.

Gardaí (Irish police) said the discovery was made possible due to an x-ray scanner and a drug detector dog called Merlin.

An investigation is taking place and gardaí have appealed for information.