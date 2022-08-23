University principal to step down for family reasons
The principal of the University of the Highlands and Islands (UHI) is to stand down early next year for family and personal reasons.
Prof Todd Walker took up the appointment, which includes the role of vice-chancellor, 18 months ago.
He joined UHI, a network of colleges and research institutions, from Australia's University of New England.
Prof Walker worked remotely from Australia for the first few months in his UHI role due to the Covid pandemic.
He said: "This has been one of the hardest professional decisions I have had to make, but in the end has been prompted by family and personal reasons.
"I sincerely appreciate having had the opportunity to lead UHI and have enjoyed immensely my time here in Scotland."
He is UHI's third principal and vice-chancellor in the university's 10-year history.
Chairman of the UHI court, Alastair MacColl, thanked Prof Walker for his leadership and stewardship.
He said: "Prof Walker has successfully overseen a rebranding of UHI, led UHI through the Covid pandemic and seen outstanding results in research impact and student satisfaction."
UHI said it would announce shortly the process for appointing a new principal.
Headquartered in Inverness, UHI has campuses in the Highlands, Moray, Argyll and Bute, Western Isles and Northern Isles.