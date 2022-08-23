The principal of the University of the Highlands and Islands (UHI) is to stand down early next year for family and personal reasons.

Prof Todd Walker took up the appointment, which includes the role of vice-chancellor, 18 months ago.

He joined UHI, a network of colleges and research institutions, from Australia's University of New England.

Prof Walker worked remotely from Australia for the first few months in his UHI role due to the Covid pandemic.

He said: "This has been one of the hardest professional decisions I have had to make, but in the end has been prompted by family and personal reasons.

"I sincerely appreciate having had the opportunity to lead UHI and have enjoyed immensely my time here in Scotland."

He is UHI's third principal and vice-chancellor in the university's 10-year history.