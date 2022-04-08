A council is looking to move its offices into a cinema complex in a bid to cut costs.

South Kesteven District Council (SKDC) said its current big-budget location at St Peter's Hill, Grantham, was too large and in need of much investment.

Councillors believe that moving the authority's crew to offices at the nearby Savoy Cinema building could save aboout £300,000 per year.

The plan will be debated at a meeting next month. Council leader Kelham Cooke said a change to a mix of home and office-based working meant the authority no longer required such a large building.

"Staff welfare is a priority... and this move would provide our workforce with a modern working environment," he said.

Mr Cooke said the move would make more efficient use of taxpayers' money and help to protect services in a "challenging financial landscape".

"Crucially, there will also be a reduction in our carbon footprint - a key priority for us," he added.