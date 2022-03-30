Police officers to carry Tasers in Jersey

Uniformed police officers in Jersey will be allowed to carry Tasers, the states confirmed.

Members agreed to make the eight-month trial scheme permanent in a states meeting on Tuesday.

Officers who complete a Taser course to the national standard and complete their probationary period will be allowed to carry and use electric stun guns.

Trained officers will not need to seek permission before using a Taser, but use must be justified and in line with guidelines.

All officers present should record events on the cameras they carry on their harness if possible.