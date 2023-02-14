Mr Budge was first diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2017 but after a period of remission found out last year he had secondary bone cancer, which has since spread to his spine.

He told BBC Radio York he would have loved to take part in the skydive on 29 April at Bridlington Airfield but his treatment made it impossible.

"He had already started the paperwork to do the skydive," said Miss Budge. "He asked if I'd do it and I couldn't really say no."

The 30-year-old said her dad had a "brilliant positive outlook" and the family had benefited from the support offered by Macmillan, which she described as a a "trusted source" that didn't "sugarcoat anything".

Mr Budge added: "Macmillan puts up solid, intelligent, and calming information that lets you know exactly what's going on."

The pair has raised more than £2,400 so far, surpassing the charity's £1,500 minimum pledge.

Its relationship fundraising manager, John Rullo, said: "While it's incredibly sad Issy's dad won't be able to take part, you can't help but be inspired by Issy's gesture of taking his place."