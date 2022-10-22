A man who was found with "unexplained injuries" on a road in County Dublin has died.

Gardaí (Irish police) are appealing for witnesses.

T﻿he man, who is in his 60s, was found injured on the Old Navan Road, Mulhuddart, at about 02:50 local time on Saturday.

H﻿e was taken to hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

A﻿ post-mortem examination is due to be conducted and Gardaí said the results will determine the course of their investigation.

T﻿he scene where the man was found has been cordoned off.

Gardaí have asked witnesses who were in the vicinity of the Old Navan Road; Blanchardstown Road North and Blanchardstown Shopping Centre between midnight and 03:00 local time to contact them.

T﻿hey have also appealed for dash-cam footage.