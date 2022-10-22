Man with 'unexplained injuries' dies in Dublin
A man who was found with "unexplained injuries" on a road in County Dublin has died.
Gardaí (Irish police) are appealing for witnesses.
The man, who is in his 60s, was found injured on the Old Navan Road, Mulhuddart, at about 02:50 local time on Saturday.
He was taken to hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
A post-mortem examination is due to be conducted and Gardaí said the results will determine the course of their investigation.
The scene where the man was found has been cordoned off.
Gardaí have asked witnesses who were in the vicinity of the Old Navan Road; Blanchardstown Road North and Blanchardstown Shopping Centre between midnight and 03:00 local time to contact them.
They have also appealed for dash-cam footage.