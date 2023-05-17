Former Dorchester prison to host monthly market
- Published
A former prison bought by developers for housing is to host a new monthly market.
Dorchester Prison was bought from the government by City and Country for £3.25m in 2013 but plans to turn it into homes have stalled.
Since then the jail has been used as an Airsoft venue, a film location and has hosted sleepovers, ghost tours and comedy nights.
The first of five markets will take place on Saturday.
Ed Wilson, who gives tours of the jail, said: "There's a craft market, a farmers' market, a food market and also a car boot sale. We're also going to run mini tours on the hour to give people a taste of what the big tours will be like."
Organisers said there would be about 70 stalls inside the building as well as the car boot sale outside.
Developers were previously granted permission to convert cell blocks and other buildings into 185 homes.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, external, Twitter, external, or Instagram, external. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk, external.