Guernsey’s States committees have been told they have four weeks to come up with ideas for savings.

Following the rejection of tax rises, including a Goods and Service Tax (GST) in February 2023, a new committee has been set up to look at how savings can be made.

Chair of the new savings committee, Deputy David Mahoney, has written to all deputies and presidents of committees asking them to put forward suggestions.

The committee will put together a policy letter for January 2024, which will be debated by the States later that year.