States committees told to suggest savings ideas
At a glance
Guernsey's States committees have been asked to come up with ideas to save money
It comes after the rejection of tax rises, including a Goods and Service Tax (GST) in February
Deputy David Mahoney has asked for suggestions to be submitted by 15 June
A new committee will put together a policy letter for January 2024, to be debated by the States later that year
Guernsey’s States committees have been told they have four weeks to come up with ideas for savings.
Following the rejection of tax rises, including a Goods and Service Tax (GST) in February 2023, a new committee has been set up to look at how savings can be made.
Chair of the new savings committee, Deputy David Mahoney, has written to all deputies and presidents of committees asking them to put forward suggestions.
The committee will put together a policy letter for January 2024, which will be debated by the States later that year.
He has asked for responses to be submitted by 15 June.
Mr Mahoney has asked for ideas along four areas: generating new or increased income; restructuring of services, including outsourcing and commissioning; restricting access to services such as through means testing; or reducing or stopping services.
The new savings committee is planning a briefing for deputies for 5 June.
The new committee consists of Deputies Sasha Kazantseva-Miller, Simon Vermuelen and Carl Meerveld and former head of the Guernsey Motor Traders Association and St Martin’s Constable Dave Beausire.
Mr Mahoney said he planned to meet with each of the principal committees from late June to the end of July to discuss the suggestions.
