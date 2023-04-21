Patients urged to join first skin cancer forum meeting
People on the Isle of Man who have been affected by skin cancer have been encouraged to link up with a new support group.
The Isle of Man Skin Cancer Patient Forum was set up in response to patient feedback to offer support, promote networking and raise awareness.
The group is set to meet for the first time on Monday between 16:00 and 19:00 BST at Ramsey Cottage Hospital.
Manx Care said it hoped patients would help "shape the way this forum works" in future.
The initiative has been established by the Skin Cancer Team based at the Ramsey facility, and will be led by Manx Care's clinical director for cancer services and diagnostics and consultant plastic surgeon Partha Vaiude.
A spokeswoman for the health care provider said the forum was open to any current or previous skin cancer patients and relatives or friends of those affected were also welcome to attend.
Anybody interested is asked to let the team know in advance.
