People on the Isle of Man who have been affected by skin cancer have been encouraged to link up with a new support group.

The Isle of Man Skin Cancer Patient Forum was set up in response to patient feedback to offer support, promote networking and raise awareness.

The group is set to meet for the first time on Monday between 16:00 and 19:00 BST at Ramsey Cottage Hospital.

Manx Care said it hoped patients would help "shape the way this forum works" in future.