A Manx charity has been given a £50,000 boost for a programme to support children with behavioural issues.

Isle of Play received the grant from the Manx Lottery Trust for its new Play Paths project for five to 16 year-olds.

The money will fund outdoor sessions ranging from tree climbing to cooking on an open fire over the duration of a school year.

Chris Gregory from the charity said watching young people benefit from the scheme would be "thoroughly rewarding".