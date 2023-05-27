Mr Dickson said it was "crazy" to have been in charge of three shops and a workforce at a young age.

“We were stuck with all these responsibilities and broadly clueless, or at least I was.

“We did, in time, become a good team and a force to be reckoned with, so when Christine passed away 10 years ago it had a profound impact.

"I don’t think our parents would have thought the company would still be around or let alone turn out as successful as it has, so I’d like to think they’d be quietly impressed by what we achieved together."