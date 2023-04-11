Rescue bid for round-the-world sailor
A rescue effort is under way after a sailor taking part in a round-the-world race became stranded in the South Atlantic during a storm.
Ian Herbert-Jones, from Shropshire, had set off on the Golden Globe Race, external in March.
He called for help on Monday when his boat was hit by winds of more than 90 knots (100mph) as he approached South America.
His boat Puffin was damaged and took on water, while Mr Herbert-Jones reported injuring his back and gashing his head.
Race organisers said he first made contact at about 15:40 GMT on Monday to report extreme weather conditions and over the course of the next few hours, they got worse.
Contact was lost with Mr Herbert-Jones on a number of occasions and waves of nearly 8m (26ft) were reported.
A fishing boat from Taiwan has been diverted to rescue him and it is hoped it will reach him by 19:00 GMT on Tuesday.
Mr Herbert Jones was advised by race control that the storm would ease very slowly and the rescue attempt may be affected by the weather conditions.
In his last report, he said he was cutting away the rig after losing his mast, to avoid damage to the hull.